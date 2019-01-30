After the SIU's report was released‚ Van Tonder said he was given various tasks.

"It included‚ but was not limited to‚ attending to concerns raised by banks‚ auditors and to be vigilant of any potential incriminating documents‚ including invoices‚ that I might come across. I was supposed to bring it under the attention of [Watson] ... Invoices for houses that were built for [Linda Mti] and [Patrick Gillingham]‚" he said.

He said the building properties for Mti and Gillingham were accounted for in the books of Bosasa as if they were expenses or capital expenses for the company itself. They were also reflected to the SA Revenue Services in this way.

Van Tonder also alleged that Bosasa purchased a new VW Polo for Gillingham's daughter.

"As far as I understand it was to get favour with Gillingham‚" he said.

