Prison official's wife, son, daughter also got a car each from Bosasa

Former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster has detailed how the company allegedly bribed senior correctional services department official Patrick Gillingham with cars and cash to secure lucrative catering contracts in 2004.

Vorster, the third witness from Bosasa to appear before the state capture inquiry, told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday that he regularly handed between R5,000 and R20,000 to Gillingham for information on contracts. Gillingham worked as a provincial commissioner for the department at the time.

He also admitted that he facilitated the purchase of cars for Gillingham, his wife and his son between 2005 and 2007.