South Africa

Hlaudi's party scores first two seats

By Moipone Malefane - 30 January 2019 - 09:01
Hlaudi Motsoeneng, is leader of African Content Movement party.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has two elected seats already, however his African Content Movement (ACM) party has not even been on a ballot paper yet.

The Randfontein People's Party (RPP) which has councillors at two municipalities in Gauteng has joined Motsoeneng's newly formed political party.

The RPP has two seats, one at Rand West Local Municipality and another at the Westrand District Municipality.

The leader of RPP, Ally Mosina was elected the national chairperson of Motsoeneng's party when it was launched.

There is limited democracy in my party‚ my word is final‚ says Hlaudi Motsoeneng

If you were considering joining Hlaudi Motsoeneng's new political party be warned: there is limited democracy in the African Content Movement.
News
13 days ago

Yesterday, Mosina confirmed to Sowetan that his members have also joined Motsoeneng's party because they had been looking for a political home that would identify with their vision.

"All our members have welcomed the ACM. The RPP is only registered to contest elections at municipal level," Mosina said.

He said they've "agreed that Motsoeneng's party should lead us and already we consult him as the leader on decisions we raise at the municipalities where we have councillors".

Motsoeneng boasted yesterday saying: "As we speak, I have councillors in the West Rand."

He said his party has a working relationship with ANC West Rand District municipality.

"I am already governing. I give my councillors instructions."

Motsoeneng warned that if the ANC "continues making noise I can collapse them, but I won't because that move will affect service delivery."

He said he was already eyeing Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality in Qwa-Qwa, Free State, because the parties there were fighting and taking each other to court.

