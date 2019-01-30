Hlaudi's party scores first two seats

Yesterday, Mosina confirmed to Sowetan that his members have also joined Motsoeneng's party because they had been looking for a political home that would identify with their vision.

"All our members have welcomed the ACM. The RPP is only registered to contest elections at municipal level," Mosina said.

He said they've "agreed that Motsoeneng's party should lead us and already we consult him as the leader on decisions we raise at the municipalities where we have councillors".

Motsoeneng boasted yesterday saying: "As we speak, I have councillors in the West Rand."

He said his party has a working relationship with ANC West Rand District municipality.

"I am already governing. I give my councillors instructions."

Motsoeneng warned that if the ANC "continues making noise I can collapse them, but I won't because that move will affect service delivery."

He said he was already eyeing Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality in Qwa-Qwa, Free State, because the parties there were fighting and taking each other to court.