Zim must flourish so Zimbabweans can go back home, says Fikile Mbalula

Zimbabwean nationals are in South Africa in "droves" because of the economic crisis in their country.

This is according to ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula, who was briefing journalists at the party's headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

Mbalula said Zimbabwe must recover economically to stop the influx of Zimbabweans into SA.

"Zimbabweans are here because there is no employment in Zimbabwe, so the economy of Zimbabwe must flourish. It is in our interest," said Mbalula.