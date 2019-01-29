South Africa

Win a R50,000 bursary, free student accommodation or kids' tuition

Enter now to be in line for one of these great prizes brought to you by Afhco, Sowetan and Sunday World

By Staff writer - 29 January 2019 - 11:14
Image: 123RF/luckyraccoon

Afhco, the provider of affordable housing and retail spaces in Johannesburg's inner city, has teamed up with Sowetan and Sunday World to offer one lucky reader a bursary worth R50,000 for an undergraduate qualification.

The course duration should be at least 12 months and aligned to South African Qualification Authority standards at an accredited tertiary institution.

Other prizes

>> Click here to read more and to enter the competition

 

Closing date: 5pm on February 10 2019

Terms & conditions apply. 

