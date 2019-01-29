Win a R50,000 bursary, free student accommodation or kids' tuition
Enter now to be in line for one of these great prizes brought to you by Afhco, Sowetan and Sunday World
Afhco, the provider of affordable housing and retail spaces in Johannesburg's inner city, has teamed up with Sowetan and Sunday World to offer one lucky reader a bursary worth R50,000 for an undergraduate qualification.
The course duration should be at least 12 months and aligned to South African Qualification Authority standards at an accredited tertiary institution.
Other prizes
- Second prize: One student can win a year's rent-free living at Living @ Mpumulelo student accommodation.
- Third prize: Five children can each win a year's free tuition at CityKidz Pre & Primary School.
>> Click here to read more and to enter the competition
Closing date: 5pm on February 10 2019