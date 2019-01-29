Shepherd Bushiri: 'We did the right thing'

Controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri has defended his church against accusations that it failed to report the deaths of three women during a stampede to the authorities.

Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, spoke for the first time yesterday on the stampede that killed three people last month.

He was answering questions at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities.

The hearing was held after the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) asked for the church to be shut down following the stampede.

Bushiri told the commission that his church was not responsible for moving the bodies of the dead from the church premises in Pretoria.