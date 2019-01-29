SABC employees left in lurch as salaries not paid.

Staff at the beleaguered SABC woke up to a shocking realisation on Tuesday morning: their salaries had not been paid.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE has seen a notification from the Broadcasting‚ Electronic‚ Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) stating they were aware of the non-payment. A staff member‚ speaking on condition of anonymity‚ confirmed not receiving a salary.

In an official statement, the SABC said on Monday that it’s non-payment of staff was due to a technical glitch.

“The SABC would like to put on record that the technical error experienced this morning, in the payment of staff salaries, was due to problems experienced by the financial institution,” spokesperson Neo Momodu said.

The matter would be resolved “in a matter of hours”, and that staff would be paid by the end of the day.

The SAfm Twitter account also published a short update just before 7.30am offering hope to worried employees.

“SABC management has sought to assure its staff members that their salaries will be paid today. SABC management says there was a technical glitch on the side of the bank which resulted in salaries not been paid on time‚” the tweet read.