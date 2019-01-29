Mother who fatally stabbed son over ID book remanded in custody

The mother who fatally stabbed her 17-year-old son over an ID book is to apply for bail next month.

The suspect, Ellen Monareng, 37, appeared in the Mkhuhlu magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Her bail application was postponed to February 7 because her lawyer argued that her murder charge couldn’t be classified as a schedule six offence.

Monareng was arrested last week while hiding in an unused house in Calcutta in Bushbuckridge after she stabbed her son on January 15 and ran away.