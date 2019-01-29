Mokgadi Modiba's chicken business flying

Mokgadi Modiba's dream of playing a role in feeding her community has finally come to light.

The 26-year-old final year BCom accounting student from University of Limpopo has established her own poultry company called Urban Legae Poultry in Dalmada, outside Polokwane.

Modiba, who now rears her chickens, was already supplying live chickens to a growing clientele around Mankweng, Nobody, Ga-Mothiba, Dalmada and Polokwane.

"I was in church a few years ago when my pastor was preaching about successful roles one should play in the community," she said.

She said the sermon of that day inspired her start her own company which has now grown to employ two full-time employees.

In August, Modiba asked a family relative to give her access to a piece of land she could use for the business.

"I explained my business plan to my relative and she agreed, hence you see me here today. I started with 2,000 broilers and they went well."

Modiba, who hails from Mankweng outside Polokwane, however said like most other emerging young business people access to more land remained a challenge as she's trying to expand her business.