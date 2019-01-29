South Africa

Lewd video sent to pupils gets Eastern Cape teacher suspended

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 29 January 2019 - 15:12
A high school teacher allegedly sent a video to pupils of himself naked and performing lewd acts.
Image: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

An Eastern Cape high school teacher who allegedly sent a video to pupils of himself naked and performing lewd acts has been suspended by the provincial education department.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told the Daily Dispatch that the pupils at a senior secondary school in the province had been terrified of the teacher. 

Provincial radio station Algoa FM reported that a district official had visited the school on Monday after learning of the video. A decision was made by the school governing body that the teacher be suspended immediately, said the radio report.

An investigation is continuing.

- DispatchLIVE

