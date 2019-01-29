'All we want is for hospital to say sorry'

A family wants answers after their mother allegedly suffered severe neglect and a cancer misdiagnosis at a public hospital before she died.

The family of Rebecca Mpopote, 60, from Kagiso near Krugersdorp on the west rand, who died of kidney failure in October, laid a complaint with the office of the health ombudsman. They allege that Mpopote was subjected to months of poor treatment at Leratong Hospital.

Yesterday, Mpopote's daughter Thuli Mpopote said they wanted the hospital to own up and apologise for her mother's suffering before she died.

"I want the government to do something about that hospital because the lives of the elderly matter too. Watching my mother suffer was very traumatic," Thuli said.

Sowetan has seen a letter written to the hospital's quality assurance manager stating that at some point Mpopote was kept in a filthy area that looked like a storeroom.

"She was not under treatment and she had bitten her tongue over the weekend. The room was quite smelly and she had not bathed for some time," the letter reads.

Thuli said her mother had previously suffered from cervical cancer but remained cancer free for 14 years.

She said when Mpopote was admitted in July after experiencing urological problems, doctors told her that the cervical cancer had returned despite no tests being done.

Thuli showed Sowetan a transfer letter to another hospital that reflected that her mother remained cancer free.

She said it later occurred that her mother was suffering from kidney failure but the hospital said Mpopote was not eligible for dialysis because of her age. "They didn't do much to save her," she said.

Thuli said the hospital had a change of heart after an NPO offered to sponsor the family with R60,000 for Mpopote to receive dialysis at a private health facility.