'You can't legislate a shebeen and not a church,' says Sanco after stampede deaths

Mashishi said Sanco had received complaints that there was a high level of noise coming from the church and that congregants were sleeping outside the building.

He said Sanco was informed that the bodies of the three dead people had been removed from the church and taken to a private mortuary.

"We are not fighting the church. We are fighting the manner in which the bodies were removed. The church tampered with the scene of the crime. Justice must take its course," Mashishi said.

Bushiri, however, earlier denied claims that the bodies had been removed from the church, saying the three people had died at a clinic.

"The church only came to know, through the media, that there was a case of bodies being moved from the church without the police and taken to the private mortuary," Bushiri said.

"We also further learnt that the police had, based on that, opened a case of defeating the ends of justice against the church," Bushiri added.