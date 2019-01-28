'We are a victim of a lot of speculation' - Bushiri explains death of three women during stampede

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECGC), on Monday faced the CRL Rights Commission after three women were killed in a stampede in his church in December.

The hearing, which is expected to continue until Tuesday, will include testimonies from Bushiri, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), families of the deceased and officials from the city of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

The hearing comes after Sanco argued that the church, which is based in Pretoria, should be shut down after the deaths of the women and injuries to dozens of other congregants

Bushiri's supporters protested outside the commission's sitting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in support of the prophet, who they call "the man of God".