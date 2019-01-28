'We are a victim of a lot of speculation' - Bushiri explains death of three women during stampede
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECGC), on Monday faced the CRL Rights Commission after three women were killed in a stampede in his church in December.
The hearing, which is expected to continue until Tuesday, will include testimonies from Bushiri, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), families of the deceased and officials from the city of Johannesburg and Tshwane.
The hearing comes after Sanco argued that the church, which is based in Pretoria, should be shut down after the deaths of the women and injuries to dozens of other congregants
Bushiri's supporters protested outside the commission's sitting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in support of the prophet, who they call "the man of God".
Bushiri defended the legality of his church at the commission, claiming that it is registered and governed by relevant authorities.
"We are a victim of a lot of speculation... our church has suffered so much… we have been victimised as a church by faceless people on social media," Bushiri said.
He said the church has had to deal with various rumours that he claims are false. He said there are rumours that the church sells the blood of Jesus and that they charge congregants money for him to pray for them or to sit near him during services.
The ECGC team, which included lawyers and the church's communications team, said they did not make money from congregants but use the offerings to pay staff, rent and other expenses.
The hearing is continuing.
