KZN police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of theft out of a motor vehicle is being investigated by Mooi River SAPS‚ and that two men had been arrested.

"It is alleged on 22 January 2019‚ at 4.20am‚ the truck driver pulled his truck off the freeway when he was approached by two unknown suspects.

"The suspects took a TomTom navigator before fleeing the scene on foot. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested and is appearing today (Monday) at the Mooi River magistrate's court. The second suspect‚ believed to be in his twenties‚ was also arrested today. He will appear in court soon."