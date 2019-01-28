Police saddle up to bring down robbers
Three robbers who stole goods worth more than R200,000 from a farmhouse backed the wrong horse trying to cash in when they offered to sell two saddles to a local farmer.
The brazen trio entered a house at night on January 16 2019 on a farm that forms part of the Crown River Safari and Nature Reserve, just outside Makhanda [Grahamstown]. Among the items they allegedly stole while the occupants were at home were two saddles.
“A local farmer, who had been following social media about this theft case, informed SAPS at Grahamstown that he was approached by three men who offered him ‘Western saddles for sale’,” said police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender.
He arranged to meet the “sellers” on Friday, January 25, at a bank in High Street.
“The local SAPS established a team, including members from Grahamstown Vispol support, rural safety manager, as well as a local security company, who pounced on the suspects as they arrived in a white Fiat Uno with the two saddles,” said Govender.
“Investigators will use experts to establish the link between this recovery and the housebreaking which took place on the farm.”
The saddles were worth R30,000 and R12,000 respectively.
The trio will appear in court soon on charges of possession of stolen property.
Source: TMG Digital