Police saddle up to bring down robbers

Three robbers who stole goods worth more than R200,000 from a farmhouse backed the wrong horse trying to cash in when they offered to sell two saddles to a local farmer.

The brazen trio entered a house at night on January 16 2019 on a farm that forms part of the Crown River Safari and Nature Reserve, just outside Makhanda [Grahamstown]. Among the items they allegedly stole while the occupants were at home were two saddles.

“A local farmer, who had been following social media about this theft case, informed SAPS at Grahamstown that he was approached by three men who offered him ‘Western saddles for sale’,” said police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender.