Fishermen drown in makeshift boat

He said Tumelo left home, as he always did, on Thursday afternoon, but at around 3pm a young boy came running to report that he saw the two fishermen drowning.

"When we arrived there, we could not see them. Later on Tumelo's head showed up, he was standing on his feet while his fellow fisherman was floating on top of the water."

The family said they never thought Tumelo would drown as he could swim.

His aunt Kolia Akompe said she felt weak. "We are shocked, we wonder what happened because he is a good swimmer," she said.

The bodies of the two were only recovered on Friday morning.

Akompe said they somehow had hope the two could still return home alive.

"We are Africans and thought maybe he will come back alive, we did not want the police to take them out yet," Akompe said.

The two have been fishing daily for more than five years.

Other fishermen who were back fishing on Friday expressed sadness on losing their colleagues.

A fisherman who did not want to be named said they were all forced to find ways of making ends meet as they were unemployed.