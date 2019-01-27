Nomzamo Mbatha appointed global goodwill ambassador for United Nations

TV and film actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been appointed as the global goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Mbatha was announced to the position earlier on Sunday and had previously worked closely with The UN refugee agency as the ambassador for its LuQuLuQu campaign, which raises awareness for the forcibly displaced in Africa.

The Isibaya star's engagement includes visits to experience the UNHCR’s lifesaving work in camps and settlements in Malawi, Kenya and South Sudan.

She also hosted the 2018 Nansen Refugee Award Ceremony, which honoured South Sudanese humanitarian Dr Evan Atar.

UNHCR high commissioner Filippo Grandi said in a statement: “It is with great delight that we welcome Nomzamo Mbatha to the UNHCR family. She has shown tireless commitment to shining a light on refugee situations across Africa and I look forward to seeing her inspire many more people in this new role.”