Two or more minor boys‚ including a five-year-old grade R pupil‚ were allegedly raped at an initiation school in Alice in the Eastern Cape by two older boys who delivered food for initiates‚ while five other minors were made to watch.

The incident‚ which is being investigated by the Alice police’s Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Assault Unit‚ allegedly took place on December 12 during the summer initiation season.

The matter is also receiving close attention from the MEC of the department of social development‚ Dr Phumza Dyantyi.

The case was reported to the police by the distraught mother of the five-year-old boy‚ who cannot be named due to the nature of the alleged crime.

She said the boy's brother had witnessed the terrible ordeal.