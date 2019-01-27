The family of maritime businessman André Hanekom‚ who was arrested on terrorism charges in Mozambique and died under suspicious circumstances‚ wants a second autopsy done by a forensic team from South Africa.

"We need a second opinion from our side and would like to ask a private independent forensic pathologist to be part of the team‚” widow Francis Hanekom wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

"A quick autopsy was done‚ without informing me‚ obtaining my consent or having me present at the procedure. How would we know if the results will be honest or the body [is] not being deliberately contaminated?"

Francis claimed that the Mozambican government wanted to change the cause of death on André's death certificate from encephalopathy and hypoxia to meningoencephalitis "of viral or bacterial origin".

Francis is a former ICU nurse. She saw André the day before he died.

"He did not present like a patient with meningoencephalitis on the brink of death. I know what it looks like‚ and have seen it before."