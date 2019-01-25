WATCH | Boy starts school fight but then gets knocked out himself

Hoërskool President in the south of Johannesburg has suspended four learners after a video of a fight surfaced on social media on Thursday.

“No one knows what caused the fight,” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday during a visit to the school in Ridgeway.

The fight happened on Tuesday and the learners were suspended the same day.

In the video of two schoolboys, one boy punches another boy in the head about six times before the beaten pupil falls down. After the fight, four learners come to the aid of the beaten boy and help him to his feet.