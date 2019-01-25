A man who terrorised Tembisa and Ivory Park with his seven-month rape and robbery spree has been handed 20 life sentences by the high court in Johannesburg.

Serial rapist and housebreaker Joseph Rasempane Mahloma has spent three years on trial. He was convicted in 2018 on 90 counts - including rape‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping.

He received 20 life sentences for each of the rape charges‚ with further sentences for other crimes‚ bringing an end to the marathon trial on Friday.