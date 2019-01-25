Police minister Bheki Cele warns lazy officers

Police minister Bheki Cele has told the community of KaMhlushwa, in Mpumamanga, to call him directly if they are not being serviced by police.

Cele gave his cellphone numbers to community members after the opening of the KaMhlushwa police station, 27km southeast of Malalane.

He called on the community to work with the police to fight crime. He also vowed to fire police management if they fail the people.

"The police force of this country is not where you come to when you looking for a job.

"So, if you want a job please don't come here because here we want people who are ready to serve and protect the community, not to serve their personal agendas," said Cele.