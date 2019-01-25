Accountants implicated at Zondo commission to be investigated

Two accountants implicated in wrongdoing in evidence presented to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will be investigated by the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA).

The institute said on Friday that it acknowledged the affidavit filed by Angelo Agrizzi as part of his evidence about state capture.

"In the interest of transparency, SAIPA notes that two of the accountants implicated by Mr Agrizzi in his affidavit are professional accountants and therefore fall under its jurisdiction," the institute said in a statement.

"Any SAIPA member found to have violated the professional code of conduct and the International Federation of Accountants' (IFAC's) code of ethics will be dealt with accordingly. In light of the allegations made against the two SAIPA members, the institute will initiate preliminary investigations."