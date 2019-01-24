Lavish wedding set for woman and her duvet

Some of us talk about someday meeting the right person and marrying them. Along with this is a long list of qualities we need from them.

Unfortunately, not all of us end up finding the one, let alone walking down that aisle. But what if, for some of us, it's not the person but a thing?

In a report by Her, Piscalle Sellick, a 49-year-old woman from the UK is doing what many of us don't have the guts to - marrying our duvets.

Sellick describes her relationship with her duvet as the most consistent and reliable partnership and says her duvet gives her "the best hugs".