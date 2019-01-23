Toilet City: Locals refuse to move onto land with no houses

Millions of rand were flushed down the drain when the City of Ekurhuleni built toilets on serviced stands which have since been rejected by their intended beneficiaries.

Residents of informal settlements in Daveyton, Tsakane, and Payneville in Springs, on the East Rand, have rejected being moved from backyards onto serviced sites with only toilet structures.

In Mayfield, Daveyton, a long row of vandalised toilets occupy a large open space next to a shopping complex after intended beneficiaries who have been waiting for houses refused to move in.

The municipality has spent a total of R20.5m on building the Daveyton toilets that are now missing doors and window frames.

The situation is mirrored in Payneville, where more than 100 toilets that were built had to be demolished after residents stripped them of bricks, windows and door frames.

The municipality has since started building houses for the Daveyton residents who refused to relocate to the serviced stands.

In Tsakane, behind the state-of-the-art Menzi primary school, Sowetan saw another site where construction of hundreds of toilets with solar geysers for showers was under way.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said the Daveyton project, which began over a year ago, was budgeted for R45.9m.