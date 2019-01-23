SA businessman Andre Hanekom dies in Mozambique custody

South African maritime businessman Andre Hanekom has died in Mozambique, his daughter Amanda Hanekom said on Wednesday.

"My dad died early this morning in mysterious circumstances in the hospital in Pemba. His court case was going to be next week and he would have won, we have mountains of proof of his innocence," she shared on Facebook.

"My heart is so broken and hollow, my dad was our rock when anything was down, he gave us strength."

Hanekom's wife, Francis, had been campaigning for his release since he was arrested in August, on what she said were trumped-up terrorism charges.