Petrol station 'assassins' ditch their applications for bail

Two men who stand accused of masterminding the assassination of Durban businessman Kidesh Ramjettan abandoned their bid for bail in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Zakhele Dubazane and Menziwa Mdaka will remain behind bars for the duration of their trial.

The two were arrested after the 37-year-old business owner was gunned down at an Umbilo petrol station in August, with his final moments captured on CCTV.

The trigger man, Ayanda Shezi, is already serving a life sentence for the murder after pleading guilty.