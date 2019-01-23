South Africa

Tributes pour in for late musician Oliver Mtukudzi

By Silusapho Nyanda - 23 January 2019 - 17:24
Condolences have started pouring in for legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi who died on Wednesday afternoon.

His record label Gallo Records confirmed the death of the Neria hitmaker.

The cause of Mtukudzi’s death is unknown at this stage but a source close to Sowetan revealed that Ntukudzi was hospitalised in December after falling ill.

Mtukudzi was close friends with later jazz musician Hugh Masekela who also died on this day last year.

The singer known for hits such Neria is said to have fallen ill. Fans have taken to social to send their messages of support for Tuku, as he was affectionately known.

@wanga_nkuna tweeted: “Rest in peace to the legendary song writer and singer oliver mtukudzi. Ur music will continue to inspire us and the generations to come.”

@Pholo_M tweeted “Wow Rest In Peace Oliver Mtukudzi......”

@jazziefaz wrote “Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi What a sad moment In a dark time in our nation #RIPTuku”.

“Zimbabwean Music will never be the same without you, Rest In Eternal Peace Elder, thank you for the good music you left....#RIPTuku #Tuku #OliverMtukudzi” tweeted ‏ @Mr_Paguwah.

