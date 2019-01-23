The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has rejected claims by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi that a general secretary of the union‚ known as "Sbu"‚ was promised R1m for his part in dodgy deals.

"In his testimony‚ Mr Agrizzi [at the Zondo commission] stated that there was in 2007 a meeting held which included the presence of a person by the name Sbu‚ who is purportedly said to have been the general secretary of our union Popcru; a meeting during which details towards convincing the then newly appointed National Commissioner of the DCS [Department of Correctional Services] Vernie Petersen to be obedient and co-operative to Bosasa demands were discussed‚ with those to mediate this process being promised a sum of R1 million on a monthly basis‚" said Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

"We do not take these allegations lightly‚ but want to categorically state that since its inception‚ there has never been any Popcru office bearer by the name Sbu‚ nor Sibusiso or any other similar name.