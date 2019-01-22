WATCH | Zimbabwe protests - what has happened so far

Zimbabwe was plunged into violent and angry protests in January after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced steep fuel price increases, resulting in it having the most expensive fuel in the world, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Amid threats to impeach him, Mnangagwa on Tuesday promised to investigate a brutal crackdown by security forces on anti-government protesters.

Shops have since reopened and business is starting to return to normal, however there are reports that state security members are combing the streets looking for looters and troublemakers.