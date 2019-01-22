There will no be Zuma album, says eThekwini mayor

Jacob Zuma's singing voice has been muted for now.

That's according to eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede who briefed councillors and members of the executive committee at a meeting on Tuesday morning that there was "no such" thing of a municipality album with the former president.

Gumede said she had learned about the so called album via the media but that proper protocols had not been followed with regard to a request for such a deal.

"Nobody has informed us about this project. Under normal circumstances, politicians make political announcements. As an ANC-deployed mayor I would have briefed the ANC caucus first before making such an announcement. The protocol was not followed and we are prepared to speak about the items once we get a full briefing.

"As things stand, there is no such [thing]. Only the city manager and myself will speak to the public with authority about this matter," Gumede said.

In response, DA councillor Nicole Graham said Gumede's response showed that the ANC was "buckling under DA and public pressure".