An armed-robbery suspect was stopped in his tracks by a bullet to the leg after he tried to stab a police dog and threatened officers who were pursuing him on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

The 28-year-old man‚ who is under police guard at a local hospital‚ is expected to make an appearance in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court soon.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Tuesday that Margate police had responded to a robbery scene in the coastal town last Thursday.

"It is alleged that two males arrived at a shop in a vehicle which had a red couch on it‚ which they pretended required re-upholstering‚" said Zwane.