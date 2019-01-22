Ex-players' plight a concern

The crippling uncertainty and the financial difficulties that South African players often face after their playing days are over once again came under the spotlight at the memorial service for Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, yesterday.

The 49-year-old Masinga lost a long battle with cancer a week ago.

Several speakers called on former players to unite and start working on programmes to help them live comfortably at the end of their playing careers.

They also asked government and leaders in football to help set up these programmes to ensure that players do not keep falling on hard times when they retire.

In response, South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan agreed to meet all the sport's stakeholders next Tuesday to further discuss the complicated topic.