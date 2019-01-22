ANC corruption has seeped into cops - DA

Only 135 convictions were secured out of 1,959 cases of suspected corruption reported to police in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act in the past four years.

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed in a parliamentary response that 370 of those cases were still under investigation.

Cele was responding to a written parliamentary question from DA MP James Lorimer, who wanted to know about the number of cases relating to incidents of suspected corruption reported to the police. A further 2,262 cases were reported to the directorate for priority crime investigation [Hawks] during the same period and of those cases, 2,040 were "trial ready" and only 523 had resulted in convictions.

There were also 581 cases of suspected corruption and bribery reported to the detective services during the same period starting from April 2015. Of those cases, only 99 had resulted in convictions. Twenty-three were still being investigated.