Ramaite stresses value of prosecutors' independence as inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi kicks-off

The first witness in the Justice Mokgoro Inquiry has begun testifying, stressing the importance of the independence of prosecutors in fulfilling their duties.

Silas Ramaite told the inquiry held in Centurion on Monday that prosecutors have to be independent in order execute their duties, as stipulated in the NPA Act.

“The NPA as an institution has to be independent and the prosecutors themselves making decisions must act independently. The law says that they must be objective and impartial…,” said Ramaite.

Ramaite is first witness to present evidence in the inquiry and he has decades of experience in the National Prosecuting Authority. He is the acting National Director of Public Prosecutions.