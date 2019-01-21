Matrics break cycle as first in family at varsity

The popular proverb, "there's no rose without a thorn" holds water for five first-year students from Soweto who have broken a generational cycle in their homes.

The students, who have become the first in their families to enrol for university, passed their matric with flying colours despite adversities at home.

Nonhlanhla Mqedlana, 18, was raised in Zondi, Soweto, in a tavern and will be studying law at the University of Cape Town. She lives in a two-bedroom house with her mother and two siblings.

"My mother opened the tavern 28 years ago. When I was a child, I felt embarrassed to say it's my home. But I'm no longer afraid to say it's my home. People see a tavern, but I see a home, a place where there are people who love me and where I get motivated."

Nonhlanhla, who obtained five distinctions in matric, said that listening to patrons talking about their life challenges encouraged her to work hard.

"Whenever I felt like giving up, I stared at the patrons. Most of them are not successful, they drink [alcohol], but there's more to life than that. I'd tell myself that I don't want my life to end up like theirs."

Her mother, Thami Mqedlana, said: "This is a moment that I have never experienced in my life because she is the first in the family to achieve such results."

Yolanda Ngolomi, 18, who scored four distinctions, will be studying towards a BCom law at the University of Johannesburg. She lives in an RDP house with seven family members in Braamfischerville.