Ex-Spar driver blasts NPA for 'shielding' boss

A former Spar employee who was allegedly assaulted by his boss has accused the National Prosecuting Authority and the police of "bungling" his case.

Jacob Vurayai, 30, a former truck driver at a Spar franchise in Sinoville, north of Pretoria, has opened a case against his ex-boss Chris Giannacopolous.

Giannacopolous is the owner of several franchises, including Food Lovers Market in Hartbeespoort.

Vurayai said he was informed by the NPA that his case had no prospects of a successful prosecution. The NPA confirmed this to Sowetan.

But Vurayai said his case was "doomed" from the beginning after his initial attempts to open the case against the powerful businessman in August were blocked until he threatened to approach the media.

He claimed Giannacopolous had allegedly assaulted him with a wooden pallet for more than three hours.

He said Giannacopolous had accused him of being an accomplice to the theft of stock by another driver.

"He asked me to show him where the driver stays and when I told him I don't know he said he will beat me up."