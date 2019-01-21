EFF student leader in trouble for wearing SANDF gear on TV

The military has not taken kindly to an EFF student leader who appeared on television wearing a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) camouflage shirt and a red beret on Monday.

Aseza Mayaphi, EFF student command secretary at the University of the Western Cape, was interviewed by eNCA wearing the outfit.

The SANDF said in a statement that anyone who was not a member of the army but wore its uniform was committing an offence and would be prosecuted.

Mayaphi was being interviewed about the EFF’s “Sizofunda ngenkani” campaign, a national campaign that aims to ensure that students have access to tertiary institutions.