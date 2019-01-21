Disabled doctor takes on hospital giant that fired her

Sarah Whitehead has overcome every challenge life has thrown at her, but now the doctor with a disability is facing her biggest battle.

The 33-year-old is taking hospital giant Life Healthcare to the labour court, accusing it of unfairly dismissing her from Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town.

Whitehead says she was fired last August after more than four years as a part-time doctor in the rehabilitation unit, where she worked with disabled patients.

Ironically, she says, she was fired on the basis of her disability. Life human resources executive Chris Gouws told the Sunday Times: “She unfortunately could no longer respond in terms of the services the rehabilitation unit required.”