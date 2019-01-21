Cop, four suspects die in Port Elizabeth bakery gun battle

A policeman and four suspects died after a robbery at a bakery turned into a gun battle in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Bullets started flying shortly after members of the flying squad responded to a complaint of an armed robbery in progress at the business just before 9am.

"As the police officers arrived, shots were fired," police said in a statement.

A 31-year-old constable was shot in the upper body during the confrontation, which left four suspects dead.