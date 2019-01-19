A posh private KwaZulu-Natal school has denied that a married teacher it dismissed for "inappropriate behaviour" had a sexual relationship with a pupil.

Curro Mount Richmore‚ an independent school located on the grounds of the Mount Richmore Estate on the north coast‚ stated in a circular sent to parents this week that "there was no evidence whatsoever of a sexual relationship".

This follows a community newspaper report‚ which alleged that the woman‚ who taught high school pupils‚ had engaged in a sexual relationship.

The school has since put out an advert seeking a life orientation and English teacher for grade 8 to 12 pupils.

The school’s executive head‚ Samantha Smit‚ told parents in the circular that a disciplinary hearing against the teacher - chaired by an independent labour consultant -had been finalised on Wednesday.