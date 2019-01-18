Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga confirms he is stepping down

City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has announced that he is stepping down from his position to focus on his Gauteng premiership campaign.

Msimanga was addressing media on Friday at Nkululeko House in Bruma‚ Johannesburg.

He said his resignation would be effective from the beginning of February.

Msimanga said his decision was triggered by the realisation that for the DA to make meaningful change in Tshwane‚ it needed to govern Gauteng.