Student nurses' future in limbo

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over hundreds of students at a Gauteng nursing college that has been closed for months due to protests over unfair academic practices.

More than 300 students from the Ann Latsky Nursing College in Johannesburg had to be placed at public hospitals about two weeks ago because problems at the institution had not been resolved.

The provincial health department closed the college in October after students staged a protest amid demands that they be given a chance to rewrite the general nursing science management module. Students complained that they were not adequately prepared by the lecturer whom they accused of incompetence.

SowetanLIVE has seen a copy of an investigative report into the protest, which recommended that the college be closed indefinitely and for students to reapply to be readmitted.