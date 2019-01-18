'I don't know if I'll make it home.' Our country's train drivers live in fear

“I would resign today if I had another plan to earn a living. It hurts me so that I don’t know if I will return home to see my children. It is a terrible feeling,” Mashiangsko, 39, said in an interview with trade union United National Transport Union (Untu).

Mashiangsko and a railway security officer were attacked in a separate incidents in Gauteng on Tuesday evening. They work for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the operator of Metrorail.

Untu spokesperson Sonja Carstens said fed-up commuters attacked them in both incidents.

Security guard Octavia Zondo, 33, said in her interview that her mother prays for her safety daily.

“I am so afraid to go to work, but if I don’t, my family will have nothing on the table to eat. I provide for my daughter, my mother and my little sister.”

Mashiangsko was steering an overcrowded train from Johannesburg on Tuesday night when a commuter broke a cable connecting the coaches. She continued en route to Elandsfontein station where a technician was waiting to repair the cable.