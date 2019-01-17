'They put a gun to his son's head': Durban man's hijack hell ride

A Durban man watched in horror as hijackers held a gun to his teenage son’s head on Wednesday night.

The ordeal began when Ravine Sankar and his wife and two children arrived at their Dahlia Road home.

His brother Shaun, speaking to our sister publication TimesLIVE, said the family had been returning from a local pizza shop.

“He got to his driveway and his 15-year-old son got out the car to open the gate. Suddenly a car pulled over next to him and these guys ran to his son and put a gun to his head,” he said.

Sankar’s wife and daughter were ejected from the car and he was bundled into the backseat before the hijackers tore away with him.

“They drove him to Umlazi [south of Durban] and they were beating him up, asking him for the location of the tracking device and he had no idea where it was. They also wanted his bank pin cards,” Sankar said.

“My brother is fluent in Zulu and while he was in the car, they were calling a police station to check if the car had been reported stolen. If they had assistance from police, it is an incredible revelation,” he added.

With police and security personnel on their heels, the hijackers dumped 37-year-old Sankar at the roadside, where he flagged down a passerby and called his family.

The car’s tracking unit was found later in the township. Police could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.