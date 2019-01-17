Taxpayers forked out R1m for Jacob Zuma's transport, cellphone since he quit

Taxpayers have forked out just under R1m for former president Jacob Zuma, his spouses and support staff's transport and phone bills in the first nine months of his departure from office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed in a response to a parliamentary question published on Thursday that the state paid R150,668.38 for Zuma's flights between February 14, the day he left office, and November 30.

A further R837,444.41 was spent on flying expenses, as well as cellphone, accommodation and car rental expenses for Zuma, his spouses and two support staff members during the period.

Ramaphosa was responding to a written question by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen who wanted to know about the costs incurred by the state on Zuma's trips and all related expenses for the former president.