Schweizer-Reneke teacher files court papers demanding her job back

In her papers, Barkhuizen alleged that the school's headmaster had informed her of her immediate suspension with pay on January 10 2019, exactly five minutes before Lehari had stepped on to the podium at the school and publicly made the announcement.

Barkhuizen said she was not informed of the school’s intentions prior to the suspension, nor was she given an opportunity to reply. She stressed that the email notification she received the following day again informing her of the suspension did not contain any reasons as to why she had been placed on suspension.

"The MEC has no right and/or powers to form part of any decision to suspend me, and certainly had no right and/or the power to announce my suspension on a public platform and thereby setting in motion a sequence of events that has caused great harm for various parties, including the learners harm, which continues to persist to date," she said in the papers.

Barkhuizen was arguing that, as she was appointed by the school governing body and not the department of education, Lehari had no jurisdiction to suspend her.

She further explained that the class where the photograph was taken was not hers but she had simply stood in for her colleague, who was attending to a parent at the time.