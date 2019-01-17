North West education MEC Sello Lehari will no longer be releasing the preliminary report into the Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke saga on Thursday.

Lehari had been expected to address a press briefing in Mahikeng‚ where he was to announce the findings of an investigation.

"The briefing has been postponed until further notice. There are some legal things that need to be dealt with first‚" said his spokesperson Freddy Sepeng.

"Solidarity had said the MEC did not follow procedure in his last pronouncement‚ so we are following procedure‚" he added.

The much-anticipated report had been expected to reveal whether anyone was in the wrong following an uproar over a picture taken at the school‚ showing black and white Grade R learners who had been seated separately.