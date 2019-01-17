Mopani mayor Nkakareng Rakgoale promises jobs for votes

This story has been amended to add a correction on a quote attributed to Mopani district municipality spokesperson Witness Tiva. See below:

A voice clip of Mopani district municipality mayor Nkakareng Rakgoale asking ANC members to vote for her in exchange for jobs has gone viral on social media.

In the clip that went viral on Wednesday night, Rakgoale is heard telling various ANC branch members from the Mopani region not to sell their votes during a provincial list conference held at Bolivia Lodge in Polokwane last month.

"Comrades you must vote for the people you know and know you so that when there are job opportunities we can offer you those because you voted for us.

Vote for me because you know me and us so that we can become MECs and mayors so that we can go and occupy those parliamentary houses in Polokwane and Cape Town for your children to not suffer with accommodation when they apply to universities far from home," she said.

“Comrades, those are not our houses, they are yours and don't be afraid to call us for help."

Rakgoale did not respond to Sowetan inquiries.

Mopani district municipality spokesperson Witness Tiva referred the Sowetan inquiries to the ANC in the province.

A branch member in Mopani who wished to remain anonymous told Sowetan said there was nothing untoward about what Rakgoale did.

"It is the nature of the ANC to mobilise members and reach a unison. This is an attempt to taint Rakgoale as corrupt and undeserving to be an MPL," said the member.

He said as the Mopani branches they were not deterred by the leakage of the voice clip.

ANC spokesperson Donald Selamolela was not immediately available for comment.

It was incorrectly stated that Witness Tiva had confirmed that the voice in the audio clip was that of the Mayor. When asked for comment on the matter Mr Tiva neither confirmed nor denied the allegations but referred the journalist to ANC in the province. We apologise for the error.