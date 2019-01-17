MK vets storm ANC offices demanding jobs, tenders and houses

MK Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) members in Mpumalanga invaded and locked the ANC provincial office, demanding that they get jobs, tenders and also houses from the government.

The members stormed into the offices in Mbombela on Thursday, chased away employees, took the keys and locked themselves inside the offices before calling the ANC leadership.

They accused the ANC of downplaying their issues which involve getting tenders, houses for members and training for businesses which they were promised years ago.

“Taking the keys was not a way to fight; our members who came here earlier without even ourselves as the PEC (provincial executive committee) of MKMVA wanted attention from the leadership of the ANC," said MKMVA secretary in Mpumalanga, Skhwameni Nkuna.

"We understand that we have been promised jobs and also tenders from government for some of our members and that hasn’t happened so they took it upon themselves to come straight here.

"We are not fighting our ANC but this was something that our members needed to be given feedback on what is happening.”

ANC acting secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali told Sowetan that their meeting with the MKMVA was successful and they reached common ground.

“The problems of our members of the MKMVA who fought for liberation we know them, it’s houses, training and for some getting jobs to be able to feed their families. So we have agreed that all that will be met but we know we can’t do that for everyone at the same time.”